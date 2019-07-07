Some people collect state-quarters. Others fill their bucket list with visits to state parks or sports stadiums.

Justin Hague, from Northern Virginia, had a less traditional mission -- to visit each and every stop on the Metro system. Along the way, he brought his camera, so he could document his adventures.

"I love just capturing some of the more unique features in the Metro," Hague said.

Justin Hague has made it his mission to visit every Metro station in the system

Evan Koslof

It took Hague about a year to complete the mission, but he did so, 91 stations in all. He posted many of his photos on social media, under the hashtag #AllTheWMATA.

"Every station has something that's fairly unique about it," he said, as he flipped through the photos on his phone.

Justin Hague took a photo at every Metro station in the system

Justin Hague

Hague made his way through the system at his own pace, but he did have one rule. He had to leave the station, whether it was to grab a coffee, visit a business, or simply take a bus.

"Huntington was probably my favorite spot in terms of visuals," he said.

Hague said he also enjoyed Brookland, which was an area he knew little about before the journey. He said the Red Line brought him to new businesses along Connecticut Avenue, and the Yellow Line brought him to gems in Virginia.

"The two in Alexandria," he said. "So Braddock Road and Old Town were really great. I had only been down there once or twice."

There are 91 Metro Stations in the system; Meet the man who visited all of them Tenleytown Metro Station Huntington Station Landover Station Naylor Road Braddock Road Cleveland Park New Carrollton Braddock Road King Street Station Van Ness-UDC Union Station Cheverly Metro Station

Other stops on the Metro were less eventful, according to Hague. He described parts of the system as "pretty much the middle of nowhere," other than homes. Others on the far east end of the Metro were "mostly office buildings," he said. Still Hague said it was rewarding to learn so much about the region.

Justin Hague has visited all 91 stations in the Metro

Evan Koslof

"The whole have an adventure thing I think is a great way to get out of your comfort zone," he said. "And go to a place you've not been to before."

Hague's advice for others; Maybe don't go to all 91. But find 'your adventure.'

"Take a Saturday," he said. "Just go explore a place you've never been to before."