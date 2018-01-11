SAN ANTONIO — Have you ever seen anything in the sky you can't explain—a shape or sight you just can't put your finger on distinguishing? Or maybe, just maybe, you have been visited by something not of this world.

A group meeting right here in San Antonio is turning skeptics into part-time scientists working to debunk the unexplained. If the efforts sound a bit far-fetched, you’re not alone.

Ken Jordan, an investigator with the Mutual UFO Network, used to be a skeptic.

“There’s certain things I’ve been involved with or seen that is enough evidence for me to believe that there is something else out there,” Jordan said.

MUFON was founded in the 1960s with the mission of training civilians to investigate sightings. Nowadays, the organization is aided by an online database to share info and tech tools to debunk supposed sightings.

“If you take 10,000 UFO sightings, 95 percent of them are identifiable—they’re not UFO’s," said Tom Whitmore, another investigator.

That means investigators spend a lot of time working with photos and videos that turn out to be hoaxes. But that’s part of the deal; using a pseudo-scientific method to break down these accounts of the unexplained.

Jordan has created videos to explain how some of the hoaxes were pulled off.

“This is how it was done: a piece of lace taped to a window with a flashlight. My response back to them, next time you see that alien in your window, call the police because you have a Peeping Tom,” he said.

So why all this work to debunk these encounters? For those with MUFON, it's all to prove that the real thing is really out there.

“If you get into a close encounter situation, a true close encounter situation, you know what you saw," Whitmore said. "There’s no doubt."

It’s part of the reason investigators will keep working to find what’s really out there.

