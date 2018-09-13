If you love working with people and animals, you may be the perfect candidate for a job among the San Antonio Zoo’s herd of excited employees.

Chuck Cureau, San Antonio Zoo public relations director, served as our tour guide through the jungle of opportunities now available to new team members. The adventures began in the kitchen, where burgers were grilled to juicy perfection. Shout outs to Chef Joe for the grill tips! One may even argue that those burgers were up to Marvin Hurst’s “Neighborhood Eats” standards.

The trek continued at the ZooTeniel Plaza Carousel, where Amber took over and explained the safe way to operate the ride.

It wouldn’t be a zoo party without a chance to work with animals, so the third stop was with the giraffe interpreters. The title may seem like one that requires speaking the language of these long neck wonders, but these masterful team members were excited about every opportunity to educate visitors about giraffes while teaching them how to properly feed them.

The expedition ended at the Lion’s Pride Gift Shop, where potential employees would need skills in selling zoo merchandise.

The San Antonio Zoo is conducting two more job fairs on September 21 and 28. For more information and to apply, visit www.sazoo.org.

