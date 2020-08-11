Texas-sized spreads: Big ranches now on the market across the Lone Star State (photos)

The scenery and views of the land, water, wildlife, mountains and skies are some of the best anywhere in Texas.

In a state as big as Texas, it's a safe bet that there are almost always several large ranches on the market, and now is no exception.

For a look at some of the biggest ranches currently on the market across the Lone Star State, click here.

Here are three notable ranches:

El Tecolote Ranch

The 2,264-acre El Tecolote Ranch is on the southern end of the King Ranch Corridor within Kenedy and Hidalgo counties, a region of large generational ranches. The area is known for its stellar bobwhite quail population, trophy caliber whitetail deer and nilgai antelope, along with its proximity to coastal fisheries. For more information on this ranch, click here.

El Tecolote, which is Spanish for “The Owl,” is listed at $7.924 million.

The current owner's goal was to create the greatest quail hunting parcel in the region while adhering to the needs of the big-game species that abound. The biological makeup of the south Texas property includes a documented 400 bird species — both resident and migratory — paired with highly diverse brush species.

The main house is a single floor and five-bedrooms with four-full-baths. From within the home, there is a stunning view of the two-acre clear water lake and waterfall. A few steps off the back veranda is excellent bass fishing for all ages.

A short drive from the primary residence are fully functional and well-engineered dog kennels with a small live-in quarter. In the same compound, there is a cold storage unit, small storage barns, and the well/pump system that distributes water to all the ponds spanning the ranch.

The nearby manager's cabin, with two bedrooms and two baths, overlooks a one-acre lake and has easy access to the concrete floor equipment barn.

Fox Canyon Ranch

In the Davis Mountains, 45 miles from Marfa, a half-day drive from Dallas-Fort Worth, lies the Fox Canyon Ranch, with over 7,700 acres of mountainous Texas beauty and history.

With 7,000-foot peaks, spruce trees, flowing mountain springs and dramatic views, this ranch is breathtaking. For a video of Fox Canyon Ranch, click here.

This property can sleep more than 30.

The ranch is loaded with game: trophy mule deer, big aoudad rams, large elk herds, javelinas, wild hogs, three species of quail and a variety of predators, including mountain lions.

While the Fox Canyon Ranch is big, its neighbors in the “Texas Alps” all consist of over 20,000 acres and include the 37,500-acre KC7 Ranch as well as the Reynolds Cattle Company West TX Holdings and Cherry Canyon Ranch.

Previously listed at $23.9 million, the Fox Canyon Ranch is one of five being marketed through a sealed-bid, private-offer “call for bids” process.

The main lodge at Fox Canyon is an open, spacious lodge with two main bunk rooms and two large bathrooms. The main room has a stately bar with ample room for entertaining and features floor-to-ceiling windows centered on the majestic views of the Davis Mountains. A large deck wraps around the back.

The old “McElroy homestead,” named after the ranch’s original U.S. settlers, is a three-bedroom, two-bath camp house with kitchen and storage.

In addition, there is a two-bedroom, one-bath caretaker house near the old homestead, a small shop, two truck barns and pole barns for the mountain cruisers. The pole barns hold a dozen full-sized outfitted and rigged trucks and UTV’s.

T Bar W Ranch

The 365-acre T Bar W Ranch near Mineola, 90 miles east of Dallas, is also on the market.

It’s now being sold through a sealed-bid, private-offer “call for bids” process, with offers due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, according to Dallas-based Icon Global Group, which is marketing the property.

The ranch previously was listed at $4.9 million. The ranch has been foreclosed on, according to the marketing materials for the property.

It is available as one 365-acre property or can be subdivided into two parcels of 185 acres and 180 acres.

The three main residences have more than 14,000 square feet of combined living area, a guest cottage, a showcase six-car garage, and second-story guest quarters.

The property was once a longhorn ranch, and has a 10-acre polo field, car collector’s garage, and three estate-sized homes. It has a European-style, 12-stall equestrian barn, various outbuildings, guest houses, additional barns, pens and implement and shop facilities.

Additional features include a two-story office suite with views of the polo field and ranch, and a gym.