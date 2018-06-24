The Texas Children's Choir, based in San Antonio, has been recognized by being selected to sing at an upcoming July 4 British/American 100th anniversary commemoration of the end of World War I.

"World War I was considered the 'Great War' and the 'War to End All Wars' because of the 10 million combatants killed in that war, in which the United States sent thousands of its own soldiers and airmen, as did the United Kingdom. This commemoration will serve to remind the world of the tremendous cost of war, especially one that was unnecessary," the Children's Choir said in a media release.

The choir was reportedly selected based on its Memorial Day performance two years ago at the Kennedy Center with the U.S. Air Force Symphony, marking the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and its performance for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings at the ceremonies at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.

The choir's director said it has also been given a rare invitation to sing a concert at King's College Chapel in Cambridge and has recently been invited by the Veterans Association Hawaii, which plans the Pearl Harbor ceremonies, to provide the music for the ceremonies commemorating the Battle of Midway in June of 2020.

"They have been cited in the congressional records of the Texas and United States Houses of Representatives for their record of choral excellence and community service, and have been recognized for their quality by being invited twice to sing at the annual convention of the Texas Music Educators Association, having sung also with the San Antonio Symphony, the Moscow Ballet, the UTSA Orchestra, and being featured on the weekly worldwide television broadcast with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Orchestra at Temple Square," the statement said.

The choir is set to give a send-off concert 7 p.m. Sunday in Windcrest and will depart from the San Antonio airport Friday afternoon.

