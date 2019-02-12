COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is welcoming a new statue on Dec. 2. Sully, the service dog for President Bush is being commemorated for his service to the late President.

The statue will be unveiled during a private event and be placed in the east wing of the Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

Sully the service dog is expected to attend the event, along with renowned sculptor Susan Bahary and America’s VetDogs President & CEO John Miller.

KAGS will be be live-streaming the event from our Facebook page. Follow us for more updates on the story.

For the full story, watch KAGS Monday at 6 and 10.

RELATED: Statue of George H.W. Bush's beloved service dog Sully added to presidential library

RELATED: WHOO WHOO! Make way College Station for Bush 4141's permanent home