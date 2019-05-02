On what would have been Rosa Parks' 106th birthday, college students filed into a bus for a special history lesson.

Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus to a white man in 1955. Her actions sparked the civil rights movement in America.

More than 60 years after her defiance, a vintage bus on the St. Phillip's College campus offered a lesson about segregation and equality. Monday, a special teacher climbed aboard after sharing her personal account.

"It brings tears to my eyes to walk on that bus," said Barbara Collins Bowie. "We lived that for so long."

Bowie was a Freedom Rider in the 50's and 60's. Monday, on what would have been Rosa Parks' 106th birthday, she shared her experience with segregation and racism at St. Phillip's College.

"We need to continue keeping this history alive so our kids have a foundation, have encouragement," she explained to a crowd.

Bowie's memories were part of a ceremony honoring Rosa Parks, held in front of a 1966 GM Dreamliner bus. The vintage bus carried some meaningful renovations, explained Bob Comeaux of VIA Metropolitan Transit. Photos of Parks adorned the interior and exterior, and a bright yellow seat was placed at the front of the bus.

"VIA began installing this special seat in 2005. Today, 510 buses in operations have a Rosa Parks seat - something we're proud of," said Comeaux.

No birthday celebration is complete without gifts, and VIA didn't come empty-handed.

"Today, we're rolling out 20 VIA buses with her image to remind us of the role she and public transportation continue to play in the opportunity for equality," Comeaux said.

The company also extended a gift to Bowie, donating $1,000 to the Dr. J.R. Bowie Scholarship Foundation: Bowie's program that educates the youth about history and inequality. Bowie typically uses her own funds to hold youth seminars with Freedom Rider guest speakers. She said this donation will help her continue these education opportunities.

The 1966 GM Dreamliner bus will be outside the St. Phillip's College Student Center Monday, Feb. 4 to Wednesday, Feb. 6.