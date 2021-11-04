Dress for Success San Antonio holds spring sale with designer brands to help women during pandemic

"Women have been hit hard by unemployment and are amongst the nearly thousands of people in San Antonio who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic."

SAN ANTONIO — When you think of the organization called Dress for Success San Antonio, thoughts of sales on designer brands might not come to mind. But on Sunday, the non-profit organization is opening its spring sale to the public with no items costing more than $25.

The shopping starts at 12 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m.

Stephanie Shokrian is the Director of Development at Dress for Success San Antonio. She said the organization has evolved through the pandemic in the way it helps people as they search for a job.

“We do suit women in professional attire but we are so much more than that! In today’s society, long gone are the days of the paper application and even the in-person interview,” she said. “How does a woman land a job when the entire application process takes place online and her interview is a virtual zoom experience? What about if she doesn’t have a device that can facilitate a Zoom interview or even WiFi to complete her application process?”

Aside from the sale on Sunday, a virtual silent auction will also wrap up on April 16. 100% of proceeds go towards programs and services offered to Dress for Success San Antonio clients, Shokrian said.

“Women have been hit hard by unemployment and are amongst the nearly thousands of people in San Antonio who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic,” Shokrian said. “Dress for Success San Antonio connects women to the resources needed to get back on their feet and back to work.”

To learn more about the sale, what the organization does and how you can donate clothing or other items, visit Dress for Success San Antonio’s website.