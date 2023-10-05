Go Bananas! The Savannah Bananas are coming to Houston

Banana Ball is coming to Houston next March but you can get in on the ticket lottery now.

HOUSTON — You’ve probably seen them on social media and now you can see them in person right here in Houston.

We’re talking about the Savannah Bananas baseball team and they’re coming to Houston to play in their first Major League Baseball stadium -- Minute Maid Park!

Editor's note: Video above is from when the Savannah Bananas came to Sugar Land's Constellation Field

So save the date – March 9, 2024. According to Astros.com, tickets will go on sale at a later date. But you can get the ticket lottery now.

If you’re not familiar with the Bananas, their games are filled with antics, dancing, crowd involvement and more. CBS Sunday Mornings profiled their rise to fame last year.

It’s not the Bananas first time to Southeast Texas. Last year, they entertained sold-out crowds in three games at Sugar Land’s Constellation Field in March during their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. Tickets for the first game there sold out so quickly that they added two more games.

While the Banana boys were in town, they also brought smiles to young patients at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

