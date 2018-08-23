It is home sweet home. Two weeks to the day, on Tuesday, San Antonio-area firefighters are back after fighting deadly and historic wildfires in California.

The brave men missed moments in their personal lives while fighting the fires.

"My daughter lost two teeth while I was gone," San Antonio firefighter Bradford Boehme said. "And my baby started saying, ‘I love you.’"

They worked 24 hours at a time on 12-hour shifts. Two weeks ago, Canyon Lake Fire Chief Darren Brinkkoeter was preparing the team to leave.

"The fire conditions were extreme," said Chief Brinkkoeter, who added that it’s something he’ll never forget. "The amount of destruction that we saw, and the amount of fire, and weather conditions, it was truly an experience."

The crews were working in mountain terrain, which means a lot of hiking. The SAFD Wildfire Team helped in the Carr Fire that’s made headlines across the country.

"We are kind of used to here, being structure firefighters, we fight fires with engines plugged into a plug with an infinite amount water," Boehme said. "There we used shovels and back-burning and that kind of stuff."

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood was there to greet his men. The next thing on the to-do list is to get some much-needed rest.

"Kiss my kids, go eat some supper, and get back in to my normal life," Boehme said.

