Armed with generosity: San Antonio accounting firm gives away thousands for office benevolence challenge

Slattery-Perkins-Ramirez gave their employees $40,000 to giveaway in South Texas, any way the workers wanted.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Michael Perkins drew in Slattery-Perkins-Ramirez employees at conference tables in his office for a mission charge.

"I just love the generosity," Perkins said. "I love watching it. I love seeing it. I love doing it."

Perkins, CEO of the San Antonio accounting firm, reemphasized the company's values: family, expertise, excellence and fun. The talk was to remind his workers about the "Giving Legacy" challenge they were about to undertake.

"How do you become a great leader? Go teach other people how to be generous," he said.

Perkins and his partners gave their employees one thousand dollars each to give away in South Texas any way they saw fit for three years. This year, the financial workers still got the $1,000 allocation from a $40,000 pile of cash.

"Kind of our rules are there are no rules," he said. "Do what's on your heart."

The bosses said they trust their employees, but ask them to document their gifts.

Lenore Orta is a veteran of the "Giving Legacy" challenge, and this is her third time doing it.

Orta said she leaned in on family members for suggestions. Her brother brought her attention to a mother in a terminal battle with cancer.

"39 years old. Two kids. I knew that was what I wanted to do, Orta said. "I wanted to help them in some way."

According to Orta, the woman's three and 7-year-old sons wanted a Playscape. She was able to get one under cost and have her husband deliver it the same day.

Orta also got a Build-A-Bear to record a message to the boys from their mother.

"You can't buy what they're about to lose, right?" Orta said. "Their mom."

Jordan Wofford works at SPR. She and a coworker gave $1,000 each to the 180 Ranch in Dilley.

"The night before I don't even think I spelt," Wofford said.

Her donation to the faith-based group is to help cowboys battling addiction. She took her son along to witness the experience.

Other SPR employees gave money to community groups, like the San Antonio Food Bank, the Battered Women's Shelter, and Communities in Schools.

Workers also helped pets, tipped a deserving waiter, and assisted the developmentally and intellectually challenged.

Megan Boyd's donation hit close to home.

"I almost lost my dad when I little," Boyd said. "He had what many thought to be an inoperable brain tumor."

The wife and SPR employee gave her to Trinity Oaks. The organization provides dream hunts for the terminally ill.

"They just a family on a hunt," she said. "The dad is sick -- and it was his last night with his son."

For 23 years, she and her father had made memories from harvesting the animal to mounting it. To pay a priceless memory forward brought tears to her eyes.

Perkins said they want to inspire generosity beyond the thousands allocated for the challenge.

"You can be generous with money. You can be generous with your time," Perkins said. "You can be generous with your wisdom."

The company got the idea from another business on social media and tried to own it in the SPR way.