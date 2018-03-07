SAN ANTONIO -- A 22-year-old man who was diagnosed with a genetic disorder that led to sudden vision loss is maneuvering through his challenges with determination.

Although his day-to-day activities and hobbies have changed due to his condition, Devin Kanney continues to work as a server at Lupe Tortilla at The Rim. His section is limited but he still takes orders and serves customers. He said that his co-workers are a big help.

"If it's not busy at work, I'll take out my magnifying glass and do it myself. If it is busy, I know people are in a rush to use the monitor. I'll just give my order and they'll put it in," Kanney explained.

Kanney has worked at the restaurant when he had full vision. He said that now, his job gives him a sense of familiarity and comfort.

"If I leave this job right now, I don't know what other job I could go into. I guess going blind changed a lot for me. I don't know what job would be the right fit for me until I go to school and get my degree," he said.

Kanney first noticed his vision loss about six months ago.

"I noticed, while I was playing [the] Madden [football video game], I couldn't see the far right when I was playing. It's like, when you wake up and you have allergies and your eyes are blurry. A week went by, and thought it was going to go away. It didn't go away," Kanney recalled.

He went to several eye doctors and ended up at a neuro-optometrist's office. He got a genetic test done and was diagnosed with leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, a genetic disease that leads to vision loss.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, the condition begins in the teens or twenties. Typically, males are more affected than females.

"If you're watching a TV show, maybe something like cops, and all the faces are blurred out because you don't want to see their faces on camera? That's how everything looks," Kanney described.

Kanney's mother, Erica Rodriguez, said that his diagnosis has impacted the entire family. She said that their faith and the support from their loved ones has helped them.

"He's our family's inspiration and motivation. We have days that are very difficult and hard. You don't know how you're going to get through the day or move forward. We see that he's doing it. He's getting up every day,” his mother said. “Even though he has his bad days, he keeps going. I always used to think, as a mom, I would be the one leading him but he's the one leading me.”

Kanney hopes to become a counselor to help others overcome their obstacles.

"It would be a little easier or maybe helpful to people being that I'm blind. So, if I can get through this, they could get through whatever they're going through," Kanney said. "We can still do everything that everybody else can do, it's just with a slight degree of difficulty. We are still capable of doing everything."

Kanney said he tried on E-Sight glasses awhile back. The glasses help the visually impaired see through a high-definition camera. He said he was able to see his mother's face for the first time since he got diagnosed with the genetic disorder. But Kanney is unable to get the glasses because they are not covered by his insurance.

