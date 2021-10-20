River Walk lights to return early this year for the second time

In 2020, the lights were switched early, on Nov. 12, in order to provide some much-needed cheer while the COVID-19 pandemic affected the city.

SAN ANTONIO — The annual tradition of the River Walk holiday lights will kick off before Thanksgiving for a second year in a row.

In 2020, the lights were switched early, on Nov. 12, in order to provide the city with some much-needed cheer while the COVID-19 pandemic affected many people's lives. The lights are usually switched on just after Thanksgiving to give the fall holiday its moment to shine.

This year, the pandemic still affects our daily lives and holiday cheer is still very much in order. The lights will be switched on Nov. 12 again, according to the San Antonio River Walk. Following tradition, the official lighting ceremony will still take place on Friday, Nov. 26 during the Ford Holiday River Parade.

The lights include more than 100,000 LED bulbs along 25 linear miles if they were laid side by side. City leaders say the lights will stay on until January 10, 2022.