San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA

Company with deep roots in San Antonio continues to evolve their prayer candles.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started.

“The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."

It wasn’t until about ten or twelve years later that they realized there was a market for prayer candles.

“That’s a huge part of our company the different saints… so definitely it’s a huge part of our business is the Catholic faith," Sessions said. “It’s like a family tradition, especially here in San Antonio, where we have our biggest customers.

Those customers keeping this company’s light burning for over 80 years now.

“They have still over 350 types of candles that they sell and [we] produce over 10-million a year,” Sessions said.

Top sellers like the Virgin of Guadalupe, Saint Jude and the Sacred Heart of Jesus are being made regularly in their factory.

Their design team is also branching out to baby showers, Quincenieras to even sports teams.

“When the Spurs were in the playoffs and we have the Spurs candles that was pretty big," Sessions said.

A company whose light stays burning.

“There are so many products that are made in China or other countries," Sessions said. "It’s nice to know that we’re a local company making a local products and supporting the local economy."

Reed Candle Company also has new innovation on the way.

Branching out to three wick scented candles which will up their productivity to 15-million a year.