SAN ANTONIO — Unique intellectual, gifted.

That is the way some have described one local fifth-grader who has been turning heads with skills well beyond his age group.

10-year-old Malakai Keahey likes spending time at the DoSeum, drawing planets and dinosaurs, like most kids his age.

“When I grow up, I want to be an artist because that’s my thing,” he said.

But that’s not where he draws the line; Malakai also pens the U.S. presidents in great detail.

He knows all of the presidents’ names and said it only took him a couple of minutes to learn them.

Malakai’s talent does not stop there. He also knows details about all 45 presidents, too.

“Warren G. Harding was the first president to have a tea set in the White House - you know that?”

“This is John Quincy Adams, number six. He had a pet alligator.”

“Chester Ray Arthur changed his pants several times a day!”

Jessica Keahey, Malakai’s mom and an Air Force airman, said her son is a self-taught artist who hasn’t let anything stop him from sharing his gift.

“He has autism. When he was younger it was a setback in a sense; however, he fought. I believe him drawing and being focused on that really helped him go through everything we have to go through, being a military family,” she said.

Malakai’s favorite president is Franklin Pierce because he was nicknamed ‘Handsome Frank.’

Could we have a future presidential candidate on our hands?

“I believe he definitely will like to run for president. I’m there, I’ll be voting for him,” Malakai’s mom said.

To check out more of Malakai’s artwork, you can find his social media sites - on Instagram and Facebook.