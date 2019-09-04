SAN ANTONIO — The busy intersection of Vance Jackson and Anthem Parkway near Loop 1604 is currently cluttered with traffic and construction, but some local picture-takers say it’s the best-kept secret for the perfect snap.

“I think it’s probably because it’s the safest area that you can come to for bluebonnet pictures, where you’re not on the side of the highway or the medium,” said Kristen Alemanza, a leasing agent for the Landmark Grandview Apartments. Tractors and excavators roar through mounds of dirt and debris while cars pile up bumper-to-bumper on Vance Jackson, but the grass is much “bluer” on the other side. The Landmark Grandview Apartments are right behind the field, and, as they say, residents and guests visit all the time to capture their special moments with the perfect blooming backdrop.

“We’ve just seen families, puppies, babies, and I think we’ve even seen some couples take their engagement pictures.” Alemanza said. “The fire department came through. We thought it was an emergency. We followed them through the property, and turned out they were just here making bluebonnet angels.”

The field is an eye-catching draw, but safety is the difference that makes it stand out from the rest. Unlike most bluebonnet fields that require parking the car in dangerous or illegal places, the Vance Jackson field offers several parking options along Anthem Parkway and on the Landmark Grandview property.

“We see people stop by and let them park on the property, so they can take their time and just enjoy the bluebonnets.” Alemanza said.

Follow KENS5 on Facebook, and share your spring pictures with us.