Timeline | Andreen McDonald found; husband charged with murder

Eight days after McDonald's disappearance, family and friends honored Andreen at an emotional vigil. Friends spoke of a woman who gave so much to her community; she owned Starlight Homes Assisted Living and was called a "beast" and "goddess" by those who knew her.

Others called for her husband, Andre, to come forward and give answers.

"I hope he experiences God's mercy as much as he can," one friend said.

Three weeks pass, and volunteers haven't given up hope. Authorities had called in help from Texas Search and Rescue to help in the efforts to locate McDonald, but organizers say deputies told them their help is no longer needed.

A $5,000 reward is offered for information regarding Andreen's disappearance. The Federal Bureau of Investigations joins in the search. One FBI investigator tells reporters that McDonald's disappearance has drawn international attention.

He also says Andre, now the prime person of interest in her disappearance, has shown no remorse or no concern about the whereabouts" of Andreen.

At a bond hearing, prosecutors argued that McDonald was a flight risk, calling him "the 1 percenter of San Antonio...He has huge resources." McDonald's defense argued that he had very little liquid cash and that all of the couple's automobiles have been seized and are being held as evidence.

At the outcome of the hearing, a judge agreed to reduce the $2 million bond set against McDonald.

Malinda Pennell, a former military police officer, female entrepreneur, and mom, had volunteered during several searches for Andreen. Pennell also attended the bond hearing, where she witnessed Andre "laughing and smiling as if he won the lottery," she told KENS 5.

"None of this is funny. There is a woman missing, his wife, the mother of his child is missing."

On March 27, Andre was released from the Bexar County Jail after posting a reduced bail of $300,000. He was placed on full house arrest. Meanwhile, Joint Base San Antonio released a statement on the investigation, saying that McDonald was "still a member of the Air Force family, and will be treated as such and afforded the same rights as any Airman."

McDonald is ordered to have no contact with the couple's young daughter.

While on house arrest, McDonald speaks to KENS 5. He is on house arrest wearing a GPS monitor and is only allowed to and from work. He told a reporter he had no comment and was just relaxing. That day also happened to be his daughter's 7th birthday. When asked if he would like to say anything to his daughter, Andre said he didn't have anything else to say.

Days later, on April 4, a hiker came upon charred human remains along Highway 211 on the northwest side of the county. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said investigators are "cautiously optimistic" the remains might be Andreen. At this point, McDonald has been missing for five weeks.

"We've been working like crazy to get some closure for Andreen's family," Salazar said. "I'll tell you exactly like it is: We are hoping that it's her. But we have to remain open-minded."

Nearly 30 hours later, investigators determined that the remains would belong to a woman between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 in height. Salazar said height is one thing that played a role in BCSO being “fairly certain” the remains do not belong to McDonald. According to him, she was closer to six feet in height. The body is later identified as 39-year-old Norma Pacheco.

In the following weeks, volunteers continued their search for Andreen. The FBI distributed a new plea asking for any and all information in her case. At that time, FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee said that as time passes, the investigation does become more difficult for investigators.

"We just want to remind the public to not give up hope," Lee said. "We are never going to give up. We will always remember."