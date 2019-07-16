Timeline | Andreen McDonald found; husband charged with murder

Andreen Nicole McDonald never showed up to work on Friday, March 1. She also never returned to her residence on the north side of Bexar County.
That day, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said no friends, family or business associates had seen or heard from McDonald since the Thursday before her disappearance. The sheriff told reporters he believed the 29-year-old could have been a victim of foul play.
The following day, Sheriff Salazar announced that McDonald's husband Andre, currently serving as a major in the U.S. Air Force, is a person of interest in the case. He was taken into custody due to a "possible mental issue," the sheriff's office said.
On March 3, just days after her disappearance, Andre McDonald was arrested and charged with evidence tampering. BCSO executed a search warrant at the McDonalds' home and found a shovel, an ax, work gloves and gasoline that had been recently purchased. Salazar said this led them to believe that Andre McDonald was going to dispose of a body.
Sheriff's deputies also observed human blood on the light switch and floor of the master bathroom. Andreen's personal belongings - such as her purse, ID, and keys - were left behind at the home.
The arrest affidavit goes on to show that a friend of Andreen's told investigators that Andreen told her multiple times that if anything were to happen to her, it would be because Andre killed her.
"At this time, we believe Andreen McDonald is no longer living," Salazar said
Meanwhile, hundreds joined investigators in the search for Andreen. Investigators learned that Andre had entered Camp Bullis after Andreen was already reported missing on a day he did not have any official business scheduled there.
Crews searched inside the Camp Bullis training grounds, where they were assisted by the airmen of the 502nd Air Base Wing as well as around 200 volunteers.
During the search, Andreen's family members told reporters they remained supportive of Andre. The husband, however, wasn't cooperating with investigators and remained in jail.