SAN ANTONIO — Many high school graduates will celebrate their hard work with a summer vacation, but for Susie Beemer, the real work has just begun. She’ll board a flight to South Africa next month, where she’ll spend the next two years serving youth as a missionary. She needs to raise nearly $20,000 to cover expenses, but she's not intimidated by the challenge.

Since before she was even school-age, she and her sister, Katie, have traveled internationally with her father, Warren Beemer. In her 18 years of life, she’s visited more than 25 countries. She’s ready to focus her passion on the young people she said helped her discover her calling.

“A girl had come to the youth program and spoken to the youth pastor there and said, ‘Help, I don’t know what to do. I’ve been raped.’ She said, ‘Well, I told my mom and my grandma, and they told me it’s just part of growing up,’” Beemer explained.

After hearing so many stories of young ladies being taken advantage of with no resolution, Beemer joined an outreach group in South Africa during an internship. The group toured schools around the country with a campaign called War Against Rape, or W.A.R.

“They need a voice. I want to be that voice,” she said.

Beemer is now pursuing a degree in International Law through Louisiana State University to ensure the proper aid can be received by disadvantaged youth worldwide.

“[South Africa] will be my permanent home base, where I’ll be planted, and from there I plan to continue to serve the needs of young people in other countries,” she said.

She now calls on the support of the Alamo City, where her love for missions was born.

“To be living in South Africa, it’s going to cost me about $9,000 per year and I’ll be there for two years. I want to put my foot down. I want to say that this is not okay. I want to be a driving force to change this fact.”

To support Beemer’s mission, click here to donate and share her Go Fund Me link.

Last year, KENS 5 viewers donated toward her three-month South Africa internship, allowing her to initiate the programs she now aims to complete.

