SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers participating in Small Business Saturday this weekend provided a boost to local businesses, and local businesses had the chance to connect with a new potential customer base.

Crafthouse Studios held an event to showcase local vendors with unique products to San Antonio, hoping to provide a spotlight for creators that might not have their own space.

"When you support local business it goes right back into the community," Crafthouse Studios Owner Victoria Oscari said. "Something like 50 percent of what you put into a local business actually funnels back through the community—it gets recycled. So when you support a local business, you’re supporting your own local economy as well."

One of the vendors, Eydee Cox, started Carinos by Eydee 15 years ago while hoping to put her kids through Catholic school.

"It really worked and it gives, it motivates me a lot to do for my children," Cox said.

Cox says one thing people can do to help boost local businesses is promote the products on social media. Oscari also suggested attending local fairs and events to find new entrepreneurs, and spreading the word about the importance of patronizing them year-round.

