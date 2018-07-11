Has your life been hacked? Are you sure that it’s really you behind the decisions you’re making, or could your behaviors be the result of cunning persuasion and slick programming?

Studies show that the average person checks their smartphones every 15 minutes, spending around five hours on it each day. That's nearly one-third of the day spent scrolling! So, what is it that keeps us hooked?

Every notification can have the same effect on the human brain as a slot machine or an addictive drug. Author and organizational consultant Simon Sinek explains that the "reward" of a new notification triggers the release of dopamine into the body. This means that a phone addiction may actually be a dopamine addiction. Dopamine is known to be the "feel good" chemical and is highly addictive.

Former Google design ethicist Tristan Harris suggested to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that tech companies may be programming people more than they are programming apps. Harris suggested that they dominate the attention economy by using this addictive behavior to their advantage. Since leaving Google, Harris has given his voice to stirring up the conversation about detaching people from smartphone addictions. He popularized the idea of "going gray" as a remedy, which is simply setting your phone to grayscale to eliminate the normal distraction of flashy, colorful phone alerts. While the phone is set to grayscale, all visual information is projected in black, white, and shades of gray only.

It's less eye-catching, making it much easier to resist persuasive tactics. App developers use captivating color schemes to nag for consumers' attention, but now people are outsmarting their smart phones by removing the temptation altogether.

To set your smartphone to grayscale, follow the instructions below:

For iPhone: Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations > Color Filters > Swipe button right for grayscale

For Android: Settings > General > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut > Color Filters

