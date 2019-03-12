PORTLAND, Ore. — Most people are skeptical when they receive a call or text from an unknown number.
But what if the caller says they are a police officer?
That’s what happened to a Portland woman named Amanda over the weekend, and she didn’t buy it.
A man claiming to be Officer Fullington texted Amanda and said he found her ID.
She replied, “No way a cop has my cellphone number. Nice try, you creep.”
It turns out, the text really came from Officer Fullington. He found Amanda’s ID on a theft suspect. He sent her a selfie to prove it was really him.
Fullington told KGW an officer will always provide a way for you to confirm their identity when you talk with them on the phone.
Fullington planned to give Amanda her ID on Monday.
MORE: Conviction for 2000 death of 15-year-old Oregon girl overturned; undisclosed DNA points to unknown suspect
MORE: Occupants of van in fatal crash were Christmas tree workers from Guatemala, police say