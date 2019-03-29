HOUSTON — A naked man wearing nothing but socks shocked Houston Zoo visitors Thursday.

Some of them pulled out their cell phones and shared the bizarre encounter on social media.

Videos show the man dancing and in meditative poses.

Witnesses said it was a field trip day at the zoo for students, so a lot of kids saw the naked man.

Houston Police found the guy near the golf course and the zoo.

He was detained and taken to the psych ward at Ben Taub Hospital.

The man still has not been identified and police have not said if charges will be filed.

ALSO ON KHOU.COM:

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.