PROSPER, Texas — For Gayla Cox, it is the quiet parts of the day that are hardest. Her husband of 25 years died last week in a tragic motocross accident.

Lanny Cox, 46, always had a passion for dirt-bike riding.

But his trip last Wednesday to the Badlands Motocross Park would be his last ride after suffering a fatal head injury.

"I just feel like he was a big kid and shouldn't be gone this early," Gayla Cox said.

Lanny took up motocross at the age of 10 when his mom was fighting cancer. He was semi-pro. The family came together around the sport. So Lanny gravitated toward it and it became one of the few things he would do for himself. Most of his other time he would spend on his family; specifically his wife and three children.

"He lived for them [family]. Everything he did was 100% about them," said Stuart Blasingame, a family friend.

Lanny was known for all the times he pitched in at Prosper football games and other school functions. He would also play the role of public address announcer at the football games.

"He just really wanted to help people. It made him feel good to help people," Gayla said.

Gayla and Lanny had known each other for 28 years. Over that time, Gayla had only seen Lanny ride once.

"I just couldn't watch him. It scared me. I was just afraid. My biggest fear came true," she said.

Stuart Blasingame would take their sons out to ride. Both their sons also had a passion for motocross.

"Now with this death...we're done, we're done. I will not take that chance with my son," Blasingame said.

Lanny took the bad fall Wednesday night in Celeste. He was rushed to Medical City Plano, where the family said he was not responsive. By Thursday night, Lanny was pronounced dead.

This all happened the day before they were to close on a home. Now with only one income, that dream is now in a standstill.

A lot of things are at a standstill for the Cox family. Gayla said Lanny did everything: the bills, the cooking, the errands.

Gayla said she is overwhelmed by the support from the community, the school where she teaches, and family and friends. The hardest parts are knowing that Lanny will never see his grandson, set to arrive later this year, or see his son graduate high school.

"I keep thinking I'm gonna call him...and I can't," Gayla said.

The family tells WFAA that Lanny is an organ donor and will help someone else.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses and other financial challenges, a GoFundMe account has been set up.