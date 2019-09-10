PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police need your help looking for a 12-year-old boy from Prince George's County, Maryland.

Deronta Butler was last seen on Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the 5600 block of Regency Parkway.

He is being described as 5’2”, weighing 98 pounds. He was wearing a blue jacket, black hoodie and gray shorts.

If you see him, call the police.

