PORTLAND, Ore. — All is right at the world's smallest park. A tree is standing again at Mill Ends Park in Southwest Portland.

This week, the park lost its star resident, a lone tree, to a vandal.

The teeny tiny park has had the distinguished title of smallest park in the world since 1948.

According to the Portland Parks Department, the tree will cost between $3 - $5. Luckily, the leprechaun family who lives at the park is visiting family in Ireland for the holidays but they have been notified of the loss, parks department officials said.

Someone had offered to donate a new tree to the park.

But rest assured for Portlanders and the leprechaun family alike, the park has been restored to its former glory.

Jon Goodwin