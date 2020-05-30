Watch Live: Police charge at protesters chanting 'Black Lives Matter' near White House

On D.C.'s first day of reopening, demonstrators marched near the White House, squared off with Secret Service and blocked highways protesting George Floyd's death.

WASHINGTON — Several "Justice for George Floyd" protests continued through the District Saturday -- protests sparked in the aftermath Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Conscious of social distancing during a still very active COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement held a protest via caravan. But that wasn't the case as hundreds of protesters gathered near the White House and in Lafayette Park, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice. No peace."

Protests erupted nationwide days after his death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with local prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. was among cities across the nation who held protests Friday night demanding the remaining three officers involved in Floyd's death to be arrested and charged.

DC Protests Friday

The White House was locked down under U.S. Secret Service order Friday night as over 100 people gathered outside the gates on Pennsylvania Avenue, protesting the death of George Floyd.

Over 2,000 protestors moved to the Trump International Hotel, chanting "we can't breathe" and "no justice, no peace" as well as carrying a variety of signs. Others gathered near 14th and U streets in Northwest, temporarily blocking an intersection before heading to the White House.

Some crowds began to emerge in the Shaw neighborhood and headed south towards Lafayette Park, also near the White House.

Around 7:30 p.m., a brief scuffle with Secret Service agent knocked one protestor to the ground, drawing large crowds around the incident.

The Secret Service also apprehended a woman after she climbed over a barrier.



Graffiti was also spraypainted on Freedman’s Bank catacorner to the White House after the group had first attempted to gain access to the building.

WUSA9's John Henry said the protests were peaceful for the most part, but described police presence as large, with a mix of Secret Service agents and DC police.



WATCH: Hundreds and hundreds of people gather outside of the White House around 7:40 pm



The protesters were a diverse crowd with both young and old marching through District streets. Around 9:30 p.m., they moved towards Capitol Hill and took to the highway, blocking traffic at the 395/695 interchange.



Two American flags were seen doused in lighter fluid and lit up throughout the night. Others decorated N95 masks with anti-police brutality messages, some saying "We all can't breathe" and others "America is suffocating."

While some of the larger crowds dispersed by the end of the night, there were still more than 100 people gathered alongside Pennsylvania Avenue after midnight. Heavy Secret Service presence was spotted outside the gates and around Lafeyette Square as protestors held up phone cameras in vigil to the fallen Floyd.

As of 3:30 a.m., officers were still attempting to get crowds outside of the Mall area and out of Lafayette Square. Some shouted "We'll be back tomorrow," before walking away, others continuing to try and cut behind officers who ushered them back.

D.C. was just one of many major metropolitan areas across the countries that protested Floyd's death. Others included Phoenix, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and Denver, but the epicenter is Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, was killed five days ago on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground by his neck, cutting off his ability to breathe. Floyd, unarmed, died shortly thereafter.