SAN ANTONIO — He said that he's known from the age of five that he wanted to be a hero.

“My kindergarten teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, and most of the kids said doctor or lawyer but I said, ‘Batman…I want to be Batman,’” said Batman of San Antonio.

The man behind the mask remains a mystery, but his works in the city are well-known. Batman of San Antonio maintains a reputation for fighting evil by simply doing good. From serving hospitalized children to saluting and honoring local veterans, he is a consistent symbol of hope and goodwill toward humanity.

Saturday, March 23, the world celebrated the character’s 80th anniversary, and Batman of San Antonio invited families from across the city to party with him at the Cody Library on Vance Jackson. His triumphant story began in tragedy.

“The day I almost died is the day Batman of San Antonio was born,” he said.

While out jogging, a young lady who was texting while driving hit him. He was thrust through her windshield, and in panic, she fled, launching him face-first into a tree. He laid on the side of the road motionless until a man saw him and had him rushed to the emergency room.

“By the grace of God, the man who found me was a first responder,” he said. “That was the moment my life changed.”

That one act of good motivated him to devote his life to his childhood dream. After his recovery, he quit his job, bought a suit, trademarked the name “Batman of San Antonio,” and began his journey of fighting evil with good works in the community.

“I haven’t looked back since,” he said.

While sharing the story of his near-death experience on one of his motivational live streams online, he received a message from a man he had dreamed of hearing from for years.

“The guy that saved my life messaged me, asking about the specific place and time that everything had happened,” Batman said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy that saved my life!”

The man, who requested to remain anonymous, explained that Batman’s encouraging words and counsel saved him from his secret suicidal thoughts.

“So, here’s the gentleman who knew me before I was Batman and when I needed the help the most, out of just being kind in an act of humanity, he saved my life and got me the help that I needed. And when he was at his darkest point, thinking about possibly ending his life, the person that he had saved, had saved him,” said Batman. “I want to inspire all people I meet to remember, they don’t have to have a cape and a mask to be a hero. The best way to fight evil is by doing good.”

Follow Batman on social media at @batmanofsanantonio.