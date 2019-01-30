SAN ANTONIO — “Gravity is overrated!” The signs on the walls agree with the adrenaline of the whole room. KENS 5 was given an exclusive first look at the new park, and we found it to be a place to defy gravity and to defy your age, as there are activities suitable for the whole family.

Park North Shopping Center expects swarms of new kids on the block starting this weekend as the all-new Urban Air Adventure Park puts final touches on its interior in preparation for Saturday’s grand opening. Families are welcomed to experience two stories of thrilling new attractions and state-of-the-art amenities including a ropes course with a new “leap of faith” jump, a Wipeout beam-dodging challenge, a ninja warrior course with double the obstacles than other locations, and even a Skyrider that will send you soaring over the park on the twists and turns of a harnessed zip line.

The fresh designs for the party rooms allow jumpers to catch their breath in the sky boxes and lounge zone on the second floor. The young staff members we spoke with were most proud of their culinary skills in the kitchen as they invited us to come this weekend for a savory-sweet experience at the Urban Air Café.

“Our grand opening is this Saturday at 10 a.m., and the first 200 people to come into the park and purchase an ultimate pass will receive a one-year pass,” said Michele Hoskins, owner and franchisee of Urban Air Adventure Park at Park North.

Those passes will be on sale for $24.99 at the grand opening, and the first 200 people to purchase one will have access to one free visit each week for an entire year. Before launching to the public, Urban Air coordinated a free First Responders and Military Night at the park on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., allowing active duty service members to enjoy the new attractions before the opening day.

"We're excited to welcome all active and retired military and first responder families to get a sneak preview of the park before the general public," said Hoskins.

San Antonio’s newest Urban Air is located at 618 NW Loop 410, #1103, San Antonio, TX 78216. For more information about the event, visit UrbanAirNorthSanAntonio.com.