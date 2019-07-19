SAN ANTONIO — Young people at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio transformed from hospital patients into beauty salon clients as they entered the Child Life Center Thursday morning. Kidd’s Kids partnered with stylists from Toni & Guy to offer a healing touch of glam for children and their families.

"This gives them an awesome opportunity to get out of their room, get out of the unit, come down for a fun event, feel beautiful, feel empowered, and have a positive memory as a family,” Jessica Clayton said.

Kids danced and socialized with their new trendy hairstyles, makeup and colorful nails. One of them told KENS 5, “I did not expect this!” He said he thought it’d all be “girly,” but he walked out feeling like a million bucks with a handsome haircut.

The event was sponsored by Kidd’s Kids, a program founded by the late radio show host, Kidd Kraddick. His wife, Caroline, said it’s all about creating beautiful memories for children and families facing difficult times. “I think being in the hospital is such a hardship and feeling good on the outside really helps you feel good on the inside as well,” she said.

The event served young patients of various diagnoses and prognoses. The Children’s Hospital said they look forward to moments like these to unite families facing similar challenges.

