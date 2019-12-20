SAN ANTONIO — It’s small and easy to miss. The Roatzsch-Griesenbeck-Arciniega house was built in 1883 and sits on the far end of the Alamodome parking lot, along the I-37 access road. It was built from stone, and just like the story of the three little pigs, it stood the test of time when the other houses around were destroyed by fire or deterioration. The house is now a protected building, so it stayed put when the Alamodome was built.

While the exterior and roof were kept in good condition, the house sat empty since the 1970s. The windows were boarded up and the interior began to waste away. The wood floors began to rot and the blue paint of the walls cracked and peeled.

Ansen Seale, a local artist and commercial photographer, saw potential for what he calls a “peek-in” gallery, where people can view interior artwork through the windows of the historic building.

He made a proposal to the city and received funding to create this artwork as part of the tricentennial celebration. It’s called the Jewelbox Project.

For now, there is only one installation in the galley. It’s a massive clock built from wood and acrylic. Lights on the floor shine on and through the clock, illuminating the transparent gears and casting dramatic shadows on the walls and ceiling. Inspired by the history of the building, the piece speaks to about time in San Antonio.

“We all have a limited amount of time on this earth,” said Ansen. “And, you know, this building has a limited time too, although it’s greater than our time. So all of these timelines are flowing through San Antonio.”

Ansen was born in 1960 into a family of artists. His late father was a symphony conductor, and his mother is a poet and was the 2012 Texas Poet Laureate. He has two brothers. One does graphic design, the other is a writer. Unsurprisingly, Ansen’s wife is also an artist.

As a kid, Ansen’s mom had what she called a “make-it” drawer. It was full of marbles, eyeglasses, old clocks that no longer worked, and other knickknacks like that. When he was bored, Ansen’s mom would have him pull open that drawer and make something. He would pull apart the clocks and look at the gears. He says that’s where his fascination with machinery began.

“I still get that same excitement as when I opened up the ‘make-it’ drawer,” he said of when he walks into a new space and sees the opportunity for an art project.

For now, the acrylic clock is the only artwork in the gallery, but Ansen hopes in the future for other artists to display work there.

Ansen says the Jewelbox Project is best viewed at night. Visitors can park in the Alamodome parking lot A for free on non-event days only.