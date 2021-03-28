Popular Texas summer camp is back! | Volunteers and campers needed

The popular camp for people with disabilities and their siblings offers a traditional camp experience - from horseback riding, canoeing and swimming to archery.

CENTER POINT, Texas — The popular summer camp experience called "Camp CAMP" is back on for summer of 2021, but organizers say they need volunteer support more than ever. They're also wanting to get the word out that financial assistance is available for campers interested in attending.

The annual tradition held by the Children's Association for Maximum Potential went virtual during 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, however, the plan is to incorporate several changes to make it possible for in-person attendance for people with disabilities and their siblings.

Dianna Hopkins, Camp CAMP's Chief Development Officer, said one big difference is instead of having camp run continuously, there will be breaks throughout the numerous week-long summer sessions. This will allow for COVID-19 protocols to be implemented.

CAMP is still hiring for a few positions! Find out more about summer staff positions at https://t.co/VXmfS7d0li. pic.twitter.com/JQARDPPBRq — CampCAMPNews (@CampCAMPNews) March 27, 2021

Camp CAMP is looking for staff, who must be 16 and older – along with volunteers ages 15 and up to make the camp possible. Extensive training is required and volunteers can choose to come up for one week or multiple sessions.

Hopkins said although their motto of “CAMP changes the quality of life for individuals with disabilities all across Texas!” – many volunteers often report they experience life-changing memories themselves in helping those with disabilities. Many even travel from other states to serve over the summer.

Campers for this year can range in age from 5 to 50 years old. Hopkins stressed that they don't want to turn anyone away who isn't able to pay.

"Camperships are available, so don’t let finances be a barrier," Hopkins said.