'Come out and beat Texas' | North Texas man prepares for his 75th trip in a row to watch the Red River Showdown

PLANO, Texas — Walking up the sidewalk to Dudley and Ann Patterson's home in Plano, you kind of know what to expect. His devotion to the University of Oklahoma is painted on the front curb.

But that is just the tip of a Norman, Oklahoma-sized iceberg.

"I'm just dyed in the wool Oklahoma," the 83-year-old said.

The longtime Plano resident was born and raised in rural Oklahoma. He went to his first OU-Texas game around the age of nine. He remembers his dad having trouble navigating big city traffic. Apparently, he ran into a Dallas street car.

But that trip started a life-long tradition. And Saturday will be his 75th consecutive trip to the Cotton Bowl to watch his Sooners take on the Longhorns.

"I really can't go to funerals or weddings or anything on the second weekend in October," Dudley Patterson said. "She knows now that the second week in October we'll always be at the Cotton Bowl."

"Don't make any plans that weekend for sure," Ann said in jest of the estimated 50 Cotton Bowl trips of her own.

The only problems for Dudley, but not so much for Ann, are that both of their kids went to UT and are proud and loud Longhorn fans.

"Not very easy," he said when asked how he handles that inter-family rivalry.

And as much as it pains him to admit, Oklahoma, he fears with the departures of former head coach Lincoln Riley and several key players to the west coast, might not be as good this year as in years past.

"Oh, you're being very nice," he said at the suggestion. "I'm practically crying if that's what you want to know."

But on a trip down the hall to his Sooner man cave, where his Sooner paraphernalia is mixed with the trophies of multiple hunting trips, he explains the OU-Texas weekend this way.

"Yeah, I have to shut the doors if anybody comes over," he joked. "You're just lucky she's letting you in here. Wow. I'm gonna [sic] catch it after you leave."

He said the Red River Showdown is much like one of his hunting trips. It's the camaraderie of friends and family. It doesn't really matter if he wins, or gets another trophy for the man cave wall.

"Oh, yeah. It's a great time," he said. "Same thing with the ball game. It'll be great no matter what."

But truth be known, on trip number 75 to the Cotton Bowl, he is hoping the Sooners can somehow take out the favored Longhorns.

He'll be the guy in section 140 screaming and pleading for that.