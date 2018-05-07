They huddle in the basement of the Visitors Center at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery every Friday morning.

They tell old war stories and clean old weapons. They come for the comradery, and because of their commitment.

"We're very dedicated, we're very sincere about what we're doing,” said Squad Leader Gene Kuwik. “Very proud, and you can tell it.”

It's a club for mature veterans united in a patriotic purpose. They are the Friday Squad of the Memorial Services Detachment.

When the time comes each Friday morning, this senior Squad snaps to attention and goes to work.

Dressed in nearly identical black and white uniforms, they carry ceremonial rifles, flags and a bugle – all under the marching commands of Kuwik.

“Forward, HARCH!” he barks.

Their mission is to provide final military honors for fellow veterans at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Once assembled at the grave site, Kuwik continues the commands.

"Ready, aim fire, aim fire, aim fire!” he barks. “Squad safeties on. Squad, left face!"

Then a salute. Then the solemn, serene melody of Taps echoes across the cemetery, played by another one of the Friday Squad volunteers.

Finally, a folded flag is presented to a grieving family. The performance is solemn and sincere every time.

“I've received many letters from families expressing deep appreciation. I can tell you that deep appreciation is real, for us providing the honors for their loved one," Kuwik said.

The Memorial Services Detachment is an all-volunteer nonprofit unit of 101 former military men and women. They fill in at funerals where current military don't have the man-power. Their average age is 71.

These veterans say they are doing meaningful work during their retirement through the Memorial Services Detachment. They hope to honor veterans with dignity and respect.

For the last 12 years, Kuwik has served as the Friday Squad Leader. He’s 80.

"When I retired from the Air Force, I missed that way of life,” he said. “I missed saluting the flag. I missed the comradery."

He spent 28 years on active duty, retiring as a chief master sergeant. Now, however, Kuwik has former officers, paratroopers, Army and even Navy vets marching to his commands.

“They come from different walks of life,” he said. "Somehow, all branches of service all come together, and we perform this mission to honor our fellow veterans. It's truly amazing that this can happen."

They assemble early in the squad room to map out their daily schedule before performing at about a dozen funerals per day. There's a separate squad for each weekday, with a grand total of more than 35,000 funerals serviced since the MSD began in 1991.

"Personal commitment, that's all you can really say,” said Charles Rodriguez, another veteran who works at the visitors center front desk. "It's heartwarming for the Service Detachment to do that, heartwarming for the families to see the volunteers fire a few rounds, play Taps and acknowledge them."

For each of the MSD volunteers, some funerals are more personal than others.

"My best friend... We performed his ceremony and internment, and I presented the flag to his wife," Kuwik said.

It's a profound, free service that families could never repay, and Kuwik believes it summons something deep in the MSD volunteers, as well.

“When a member joins our organization, something happens to that individual,” he said. “They're given something to do that's very important. They're needed. They have a mission in life."

Kuwik said the MSD has a thin budget of about $20,000 a year. They have to pay for their own uniforms and flags. Unit leaders are always raising money and always recruiting.

"So when you retire,” he said to me, “You know where to find me!"

“You need a Marine?” I asked. “Sure, I need a Marine," he said.

Kuwik said he's never thought about retirement from this job. He's one of 19 MSD members in their 80s, and he’s nowhere near the oldest. One of his peers is in his 90s.

“So when the time comes for a service for Gene, have you figured that out?” I asked. “What's going to happen?”

“I've got a layaway plan, all paid for,” he laughed.

Saluting the service of others one service at a time.

“Rather than just sitting at home watching TV, they're doing something important,” said Kuwik.

He's the kind of volunteer who is important for each family and for our country. That's why Gene Kuwik's another one of the people who make San Antonio great.

