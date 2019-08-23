SAN ANTONIO — A family in Gruene is convinced someone took their 29.5 pound cat named Meow.

Kim Thompson, who owns Meow, said Meow normally does not go outside, but said someone picked him up in Gruene. Thompson sent photos of Meow to KENS 5.

Thompson said they have a banner on their fence on Hunter Road, across from the Adobe Verde Restaurant. Their house is near Gruene Hall, and next to the "Welcome to Gruene" sign. The banner shows three pictures of Meow.

Thompson said Meow has become quite popular, and has been dubbed "The missing cat in Gruene."