OREO giving away limited-edition packages of Rainbow Cookies

In celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month, OREO has created crème fillings with the colors of the Pride flag.

OREO is giving away packages of its latest cookie creation featuring the colors of the Pride rainbow flag.

The limited-edition #ProudParent OREO Rainbow Cookies were released in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.

OREO is giving away 10,000 packages of the colorful cookies.

They’ll go to the first 10,000 people who share a photo showing what "allyship" means to them. Post it on Instagram or Twitter using #ProudParent and #Giveaway and tag @OREO. You must also be following @OREO.

Proud Parent is a new film released by OREO and its partner PFLAG National that focuses on the important role of parental and community support in fostering greater LGBTQ+ acceptance.

For more info on how fans can get a pack, visit @OREO social channels and OreoProudParent.com.