Okie Dokie Foodie gives free exposure to small businesses in need

"I can lose a little bit of sleep and my free time to come out and do this in my spare time."

SAN ANTONIO — A Facebook page that gives free exposure to small businesses is gaining thousands of followers. It’s an idea started by a woman who was inspired by her own personal experience.

"Helping small businesses during the pandemic," is Jennifer Bui's bio on Okie Dokie Foodie. When you scroll through her page you'll find several businesses, each with a unique story as to how the pandemic has affected them.

"I always say it’s not about me; it’s about bringing exposure to smaller businesses," said Bui.

She's in the Air Force Reserves and lives in Oklahoma. She started taking photos of small businesses there on the weekends, posting them online, and giving them free exposure. Even mentioning ways to donate to them.

And it’s reached a lot of people.

"I’m sitting right on 23 thousand followers," said Bui.

She came to San Antonio to visit her family. And while here, she decided to help businesses in the Alamo City.

"San Antonio has been very welcoming and I was really surprised at the momentum and the attention that Okie Dokie Foodie got," said Bui.

Momentum is right; her posts have exploded online.

She’s helped so many people in the area, including a local business we got to see her photograph -- Thai Cafe on Perrin Beitel Road.

"There's people that will actually come out and hand you some help when you actually really need it. So we’re super thankful for her. Very very thankful," said Thai Cafe's Alissa Sookka.

Jennifer photographs each business' food and products free of charge and them shares them on the Okie Dokie Facebook page. Here's a few from Thai Cafe:

Thai Cafe photos by Okie Dokie Foodie 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

"I can lose a little bit of sleep and my free time to come out and do this in my spare time. Because that’s what I would have wished for when I was younger with my mom’s struggling restaurant," said Bui.

Especially now in the pandemic, she said supporting small businesses is more important than ever.

"It’s seeing how a post can make or break someone’s rent for that month and that’s why I keep going," said Bui.

While we interviewed her, a person even stopped their car to tell Bui they recognized her.

"We came here for your post!" the woman said.

"You’re welcome! You’re welcome! Thank you for visiting them. It’s stuff like that. This post reached them and they came out to support them," said Bui.

And for Thai Cafe, they said they couldn’t be more grateful.

"She’s showed Texas and San Antonio kindness and what it really is about," said Sookka.

For more information about Okie Dokie Foodie, and to see all the businesses she has covered, click here. And for more information about Thai Cafe, click here.

Related links on KENS 5: