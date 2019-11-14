Nike announced last week that they are planning to release a new shoe designed specifically for those in the medical field.

The company says the Nike Air Zoom Pulse is "a shoe for everyday heroes: nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients."

The shoe will feature a laceless face with a protective coating for easy cleaning, an elastic strap, a durable outsole and a comfortable fit.

The company says it's not uncommon for some medical personnel to walk four or five miles during the course of a 12-hour shift and that the shoe's design helps combat that fatigue.

It also confronts a range of medical-worker-specific challenges such as standing for long periods of time and quick movements in emergency situations.

Although the shoe was designed for nurses, doctors, home health providers, it can be bought and enjoyed by everybody.

