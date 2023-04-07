Check out these newborns decked out in their Easter best

At hospitals across the Mid-South, nurses in the NICU units create special themed photo shoots for the holidays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time again, when newborns across the Mid-South are dressed up in cute outfits for the holidays.

The nurses at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis’ NICU created a colorful Easter-themed backdrop and props for a special photo shoot for the babies and their parents.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson.