The brand new Bubble Bath Car Wash at 3934 Fredericksburg is opening on Saturday.

They’re turning up the music, turning up the bubbles, and turning up the shine.

“I’m excited. I like to see the faces of people as they see the light show,” said Matt Johnson, the Bubble Bath Light Designer.

That’s right, there’s a light show combined with a coordinated music experience that makes washing your car at Bubble Bath Car Wash a unique experience.

“Lights are programmed to interact with the soaps and the wraps that are coming down, so we’ve got a little bit of both going on to give you an immersement into both the cleaning power and show power,” Johnson said.

KENS 5 digital reporter Jon Coker has the story of this chore that’s become a form of entertainment.

© 2018 KENS