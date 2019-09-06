NORFOLK, Va. — A new record — 47 hot dogs! — was set at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-eating qualifier at Harborfest on Sunday.

Virginia native Darron Breeden devoured 47 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Breeden was also the winning qualifier along with women's qualifier champion Doris Garcia.

The Breeden and Garcia now qualify for a seat at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where they will face reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.

Joey Chestnut of San Jose, California, currently holds the title of hot dog-eating world champion after defeating rising star Carmen Cincotti and setting a new world record and Coney Island record of 74 hot dogs and buns in 2018.

Miki Sudo of Las Vegas, Nevada, will defend her title as female champion, having consumed 37 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2018. Miki's all-time best is 41 Nathan's Famous hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

