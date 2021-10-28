New 'Pantera Walk' for jaguars debuts at San Antonio Zoo Friday

NEOTROPICA will be home to endangered jaguars, birds from the Amazon, monkeys and other mammals, fish and reptiles.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo is holding the grand opening Friday of a new tropical realm featuring the unique Pantera Walk.

NEOTROPICA will be home to endangered jaguars, birds from the Amazon, monkeys and other mammals, fish and reptiles. The habitat will allow the animals to be in the same areas in a thematic overlay of a South American fishing village.

The signature feature of the tropical realm will be the Pantera Walk, which allows the jaguar to roam between two habitats on an elevated trail system. Pantera Walk is the first of its kind in the world, allowing jaguars to travel through the habitats of other species.