On Saturday, H-E-B announced that they will be selling new, limited-edition Selena tote bags in December.

“We heard our fans,” the grocery store chain said on Twitter. “On #SelenaDay, we're pleased to announce that we will have a new, limited edition @SelenaLaLeyenda #SelenayHEB bag for sale, targeted to arrive in December."

We heard our fans - on #SelenaDay, we're pleased to announce that we will have a new, limited-edition @SelenaLaLeyenda #SelenayHEB bag for sale, targeted to arrive in December. Sign up to be the first to know when it's in stores & online at https://t.co/0cqiwd5RPX. pic.twitter.com/Tplb21dlz9 — H-E-B (@HEB) November 3, 2018

Back in March, H-E-B sold $2 Selena bags as part of an exclusive partnership with the Selena Foundation to benefit charity. The bags went on sale, online and in stores, the morning of March 2 and were sold out in minutes.

Some people who got their hands on thr exclusive bag started selling them online for more than $100.

HEB did not say what date in December the bags will be on sale, but you can sign up online to be the first to know.

