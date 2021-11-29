New children's book 'Camilla La Magica makes TAMALES' written by San Antonio sisters

Chef Carino Cortez and her sister Paloma of La Familia Cortez, which owns the popular San Antonio restaurant called Mi Tierra, wrote the book.

SAN ANTONIO — Tamales are a staple this time of the year – especially here in South Texas. They're also the centerpiece of a new children's book with San Antonio ties.

The book is called Camilla La Magica makes TAMALES. The book is about a girl, who is also a magician. She and her pup help her abuela make tamales – but not just any kind of tamales. They're magical tamales. It's a story that focuses on tradition, love and family.

Chef Carino Cortez and her sister Paloma of La Familia Cortez, which owns the popular San Antonio restaurant called Mi Tierra, wrote the book.

The sisters partnered with Centro San Antonio for a storytime event at Travis Park on Sunday.

There were book signings and giveaways. And kids got the chance to explore the park that's currently decked out for the holidays.