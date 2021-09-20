New Braunfels Humane Society is overwhelmed with cats and dogs

They say the situation is getting more dire and they need more people to adopt pets.

SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels Humane Society has been overwhelmed with cats and dogs for months. They desperately need adopters as the situation grows more dire.



The New Braunfels Humane Society says it isn't just because of one thing like a hurricane or a hoarding situation, but thousands of little bonds broken between these animals needing help and humans who need to step up.

"I think a lot of the folks that that took in animals last year, stray animals, because they were home and they were bored," Sarah Hammond from the New Braunfels Humane Society told us.



Hammond says not getting pets spayed and neutered is a big part of the problem.

"But what happens when when that happens is folks don't follow through with the vet care like spay neuter and vaccinations," Hammond said.

"Bloo" who came in Thursday as a stray, "Lucy and Ethel" who are both 7 years old, and were given up by their owners who just had a baby, and this adorable pup with a little underbite but a sweet disposition who was also surrendered. Just four of 438 cats and dogs at the shelter or in foster care.



Hammond tells us this is a statewide problem.

"There is not a shelter in Texas right now that is not overflowing, period. Rescue groups, foster based groups, humane societies, municipal shelters, you name it. We're all full," she said.

The New Braunfels Humane Society is open from 10am until 5pm during the week and Saturdays from 10am until 4pm. But you can check out all of the animals in their shelter 24/7 on their website and Facebook page.

Here is a link to their website.