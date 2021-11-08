Neon Décor Texas making art with a shine you'll only find in the Alamo City | Made in SA

A family-run business lights up San Antonio in neon in this week's Made in SA.

SAN ANTONIO — Flipping a switch to brighten up any event or décor.

"Neon Décor started because … with the coming trend of the neon sign, we wanted to make it," Neon Décor Texas, co-owner, Natasha Diaz said.

Neon Décor Texas, co- owners Natasha and Elieser Diaz can put your name in lights or really on any image or phrase you can dream up.

"Really the sky is the limit," Diaz said. "If you need it we probably can make it."

They developed this new leg of their family's décor business during a time when most would have isolated.

"The pandemic was really good to us," Diaz said. "We started in December of 2020 which was kind of crazy because … you wouldn't think to create something during such a hard time but it actually worked out for us."

While her brother Eli is the creative behind the designs, Natasha has been the brains behind her family's business ideas since she was 26 and had a passion for selling long before that.

"In my coloring box I would take the individual wrapped skittles and I would sell them for a quarter to my friends, so I would have money for snack time," Diaz said. "It was just something that I really loved."

Owning her own business was always a goal for this young entrepreneur.

"It's just something that has always been in me," Diaz said.

But, it's when her family moved here from Venezuela that one of her business ideas stuck.

"My family, my husband's family, all of them they came from Venezuela...they had to start their lives over," Diaz said. "What drives us is we have families and we want to give a better life to our kids."

Going into business together was the idea for her relatives who had to start their lives over here in the United Sates.

"We all thought 'what can we do as a family together' and we all just started making balloons and then that has grown into moving into other industries as well and other companies," Diaz said.

They built their décor empire together.