Need roadside assistance? TxDOT program helps stranded highway motorists for free

SAN ANTONIO — If you've ever run out of gas or had a flat tire on the road, you know how important it is to get help, fast.
Now, you can get that roadside assistance for free through the Texas Department of Transportation's new program.
"H.E.R.O. stands for highway emergency response operator. This is a patrol service that started in late August, and so, it’s still a fairly new program," said TxDOT spokesperson Laura Lopez.
Within September alone, Lopez told KENS 5 that the program helped more than 2,200 motorists stranded in San Antonio.
"We cover all of the major highways, a lot of the central part. So, we cover about 239 miles of San Antonio highways," said Lopez.
And it’s not just gas or fixing a flat tire. They:
Clear minor crashes from roadways
Provide traffic and lane control at crash scenes
Help first responders at a crash
Move stalled vehicles to safety
Jump-start batteries
Provide water and cell phone services to stranded motorists
Perform minor vehicle repairs
"The feedback has just been absolutely overwhelming from those who have had H.E.R.O. assistance," said Lopez.
The $4.5 million program is funded through TxDOT, Bexar County, the city of San Antonio and the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. Serco, Inc. manages and operates it.
Come time November, they’ll be in phase three of the program, offering services in every where that’s green on this map below, throughout the day, night and weekends.
"It’s great to have that extra pair of eyes and assistance on the roadway," said Lopez.