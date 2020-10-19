Need roadside assistance? TxDOT program helps stranded highway motorists for free

Within September alone, TxDOT told KENS 5 that the program helped more than 2,200 motorists stranded in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — If you've ever run out of gas or had a flat tire on the road, you know how important it is to get help, fast.

Now, you can get that roadside assistance for free through the Texas Department of Transportation's new program.

"H.E.R.O. stands for highway emergency response operator. This is a patrol service that started in late August, and so, it’s still a fairly new program," said TxDOT spokesperson Laura Lopez.

Within September alone, Lopez told KENS 5 that the program helped more than 2,200 motorists stranded in San Antonio.

"We cover all of the major highways, a lot of the central part. So, we cover about 239 miles of San Antonio highways," said Lopez.

And it’s not just gas or fixing a flat tire. They:

Clear minor crashes from roadways

Provide traffic and lane control at crash scenes

Help first responders at a crash

Move stalled vehicles to safety

Jump-start batteries

Provide water and cell phone services to stranded motorists

Perform minor vehicle repairs

"The feedback has just been absolutely overwhelming from those who have had H.E.R.O. assistance," said Lopez.

The $4.5 million program is funded through TxDOT, Bexar County, the city of San Antonio and the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. Serco, Inc. manages and operates it.

Come time November, they’ll be in phase three of the program, offering services in every where that’s green on this map below, throughout the day, night and weekends.