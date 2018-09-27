Belle San Miguel Ortiz is known around the world as the "Mother of Mariachi," as she was instrumental in the development of the first mariachi and cultural arts curriculum used in more than 2,000 public schools nationwide.

Ortiz has performed on some of the nation's greatest stages, including at the White House, where she performed for former president George H.W. Bush.

Her honors and awards speak volumes of her full career and even include a Grammy that she earned with her group, Campanas de America.

On Thursday, she graced the stage of her alma mater, Lanier High School, where she imparted words of wisdom to students about the significance of continuing their education and striving for their dreams.

Lanier seniors Odalis Corona and Carin Vega agreed that it was so inspiring to see someone from their school on the west side become such a success.

"It makes us know that we can do it too.”

The event ended with well wishes from Ortiz, lots of selfies, and a finale performance from Ortiz and her husband Juan.

Ortiz said that she retired after nearly 40 years, but she never really left. She continues to visit the school to encourage the teachers that work so hard to keep the mariachi program alive.

