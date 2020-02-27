After a month of eating only dog food, Muenster man sees drastic change in health

MUENSTER, Texas — Mitch Felderhoff will do anything to prove a point. But his latest attempt at being right couldn’t have been more pleasantly wrong.

“Yeah, I was absolutely shocked,” he said.

Mitch, who owns Muenster Milling, a pet food company in Muenster, believes his company’s dog food can’t be beat.

To prove it, he put his mouth where his money is.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to give your dog something if we haven’t eaten it ourselves,” Felderhoff said.

So for 30 days, Felderhoff ate nothing but dog food.

He documented his journey on social media.

Felderhoff says it’s definitely no filet mignon, but it’s actually not as bad as you might think.

“It’s not like I was eating Bob’s Steak and Chophouse,” he said. “I can’t pretend it was awesome, but it got me through.”

Felderhoff has gotten a lot of attention for his effort, and even got a mention on the Tonight Show. But he had no idea the profound impact this would have on his health.

“Never did I think in 30 days I could have the exact opposite effect of 'Super Size Me,'” he said, referring to the popular documentary about McDonald’s.

In just 30 days, Mitch lost 30 pounds, his blood sugar and blood pressure went down significantly and his cholesterol dropped 60 points.

“I put people on cholesterol-lowering meds and they don’t have as good as results as Mitch had on dog food,” said Amy Dangelmayr, Mitch’s family nurse practitioner.

“There wasn’t a single thing that was a negative,” Felderhoff added.

Mitch says he’s never been this healthy in his life. In fact, he feels so good, he plans to keep dieting like a dog.

“Not eating dog food, but I’m eating once a day and I’m eating what I need,” he said. “I would not recommend dog food, but at the end of the day just eat less and eat less junk.”

