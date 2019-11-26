CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family has something extra to be thankful for this week.

NBC Charlotte has been following the story of Espresso and Nutella for months. The two French bulldogs vanished from their backyard back in May.

Nutella was found the next day, but Espresso was still gone.

The family never gave up the search, and on Monday night, they welcomed Espresso home.

Pictures posted on social media showed the absolute joy on the family's faces as they got to hug her for the first time in six months.

"For the past 6 months, I have been blessed to have so many of you pray, help, look, listen, search and share Espresso’s story. It’s with a full heart that I let you know she is at home with us," owner Sonja Drury wrote on Facebook.

As for what happened to Espresso, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are still investigating.

