SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — I don’t know if you believe in psychic ability. I do know that I have always been skeptical, but recently I had an experience that made me pause.

I was taking my dogs to the groomer when I saw a sign-up sheet for psychic pet readings.

“Huh,” I thought…at the very least this would make for an interesting story.

A week later, I made my way back to All Star grooming in Scottsdale where I was greeted by a woman who with a smile told me to call her “Dr. B”.

Brandy Howe technically is an animal intuitive lightworker. She teaches people how to be more in tune with their animals and does psychic readings.

I told her upfront that I wasn’t a “believer,” and she seemed fine with that.

Here’s what’s strange: She told me things that, honestly, she couldn’t have known.

For example, that my big girl “Jackie” is afraid of water. True. It was a cold February night when we brought Jackie home from the breeder and she accidentally fell in the pool. Because the water was so cold, instead of doing the doggie paddle, she started to sink. I jumped in after her and ever since then she won’t go anywhere near the water. How could she have known?

As I was interviewing her, she interrupted me and said that my daughter’s dog kept interrupting her and was calling me “papa.” True.

Although he is our daughter’s dog, he stays with us quite a bit and my wife jokingly calls me his “papa”. True story.

You may or may not believe; I don’t know if I do. But, to tell you the truth, I just can’t figure out how she would have known those things.

If you’d like more information, you can visit nitestarlifeawareness.com.

